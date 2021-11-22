Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.64

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.64 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 7473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

