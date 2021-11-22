Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 246,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total value of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.54, for a total value of $1,501,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Chemed by 15.2% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $1,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 66.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $504.25 on Monday. Chemed has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

