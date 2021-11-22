Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.00) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

CMMB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,069. The company has a market cap of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $168.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.