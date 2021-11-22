Cheniere Energy, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.45 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $11.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

Shares of LNG opened at $104.23 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 122,243 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $942,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

