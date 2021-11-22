Cheryl Norton Sells 3,538 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cheryl Norton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 650,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.77.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

