Cheuvreux Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Reduce

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBERY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.69. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864. Geberit has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

