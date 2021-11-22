Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.46 and last traded at $67.71. 78,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,328,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,335.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 5,903.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chewy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

