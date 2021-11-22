Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CSSEP)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CSSEP stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.50. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

