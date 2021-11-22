Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Up 7.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares shot up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.84. 38,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,150,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $7,521,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth $4,779,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

