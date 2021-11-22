Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report sales of $33.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,850.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $34.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.37 million, with estimates ranging from $60.09 million to $102.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,184 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 131.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 465.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

