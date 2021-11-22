China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.49

Shares of China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $2.2396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%.

About China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY)

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

