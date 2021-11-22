Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.03

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.03 and last traded at $150.37, with a volume of 235183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.86.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.11.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $2,678,017. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

