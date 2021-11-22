Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.73

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.73 and last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $205.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.75.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

