Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Tops $263,769.11

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $263,769.11 and $17.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00088427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.