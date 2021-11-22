Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Lifted by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 4.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,268. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

