Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.46 Million

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report sales of $363.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.02 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $278.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $237.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

