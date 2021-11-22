CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.86.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching C$105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,407. The firm has a market cap of C$35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$101.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.83. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8908495 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

