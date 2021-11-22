Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post sales of $44.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.91 billion. Cigna posted sales of $41.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $172.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.86 billion to $173.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.86 billion to $184.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.33. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cigna (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.