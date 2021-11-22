Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Trading Down 4.3%

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 28,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 77,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Cineworld Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNNWF)

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

