Cipher (CPR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,904.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $118,168.34 and approximately $4,904.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.00 or 0.00389069 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001401 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.18 or 0.01194145 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.