Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Standard Motor Products worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 225,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter worth approximately $7,559,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMP. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $93,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

