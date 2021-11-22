Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $80,928.77 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $80,928.77 and approximately $38.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,349,036 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

