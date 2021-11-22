ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) is Arden Trust Co’s Largest Position

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,503 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 20.56% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $45,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

