Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 14th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after buying an additional 1,123,048 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Clene by 175.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clene alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Clene stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. Clene has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. Equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.