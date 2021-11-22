CloakCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $2,033.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020550 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00016088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,725,547 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

