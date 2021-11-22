CloakCoin Price Tops $0.44 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $2,033.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020550 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00016088 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,725,547 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.