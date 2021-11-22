CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC cut CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNP Assurances in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPAY remained flat at $$12.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14. CNP Assurances has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

