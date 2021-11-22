CoinDeal Token Price Reaches $0.0120 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $560,460.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.