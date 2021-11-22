CoinFi (COFI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $159,969.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $159,969.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.61 or 0.00230515 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00088167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

