Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,615.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $905,950.20 and $6,615.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00070012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00092749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.13 or 0.07196911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.62 or 1.00064685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

