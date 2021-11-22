Colliers Securities Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Neutral

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vonage stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,517. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -292.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,766,000 after purchasing an additional 756,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after buying an additional 1,104,590 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,528,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

