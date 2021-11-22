Color Platform (CLR) Trading 30.8% Higher This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $384,372.44 and approximately $5.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.42 or 0.00987567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.37 or 0.00271547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00029201 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003428 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

