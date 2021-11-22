ColossusXT Trading 32.7% Higher This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 61.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $22.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,310,406,480 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

