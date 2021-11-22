Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 596.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

