Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lowered by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 4.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,553,162. The company has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

