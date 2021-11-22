Comerica Bank Acquires 25,495 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $52,364,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,673,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,013,000 after buying an additional 2,798,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $50,573,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after buying an additional 2,766,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

