Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $47.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

