Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,071,000 after purchasing an additional 198,363 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $157.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.12. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $116.29 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

