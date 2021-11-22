Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $215.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

