Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 366.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

