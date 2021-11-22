Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of LivePerson worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $42.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.