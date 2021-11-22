Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hasbro by 73.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 23.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $100.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

