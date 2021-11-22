Comerica Bank Has $3.77 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the second quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,862,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,191,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,238,000 after acquiring an additional 93,216 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $231,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $115.55 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

