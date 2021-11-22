Comerica Bank Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 107,290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 529.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIT opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

