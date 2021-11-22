Comerica Bank Has $3.79 Million Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Papa John’s International worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after buying an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 106,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $133.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.