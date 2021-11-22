Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,804 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $679,000.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

AEO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

