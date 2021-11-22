Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS opened at $321.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.89 and a 1 year high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.