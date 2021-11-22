Comerica Bank Purchases 1,712 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $318.83 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $318.19 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

