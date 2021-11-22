Comerica Bank Purchases 6,728 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

