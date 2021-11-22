Comerica Bank Purchases New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $9,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,170. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $186.22 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day moving average of $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.